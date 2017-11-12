James ipinagtanggol sina Ivan at Nadine By Jobert Sucaldito Bandera

NAGSALITA na raw pala si James Reid tungkol sa diumano’y pagtawag ng kanyang kaibigang si Ivan Dorschner kay Nadine Lustre ng kung anu-anong masasakit na salita. Ayon kay James, huwag daw basta maniniwala sa mga blogger na nagpapakalat ng kung anu-anong balita tungkol sa kanila ni Nadine. Wala rin siyang alam tungkol sa pinagsasabi raw ni Ivan against Nadine. Basta ang sa kanya lang, dedmahin na lang ang mga ibinabalita ng “random bloggers”. Okay pa rin daw ang friendship nila ni Ivan sa kabila ng mga intriga sa kanila.

