Nag-post ng mga litrato ni Isabel Granada sa kabaong kinastigo ‘Respeto lang, mahiya naman kayo!’ – Chuckie By Jun Nardo Bandera

NAKIUSAP na si Sen. Tito Sotto base na rin sa request ng mother ni Isabel Granada na si Mommy Guapa tungkol sa kumuha ng picture ng anak niya habang nasa loob ng kabaong. Huwag na raw itong i-share sa social media at sa halip ay itago na lang. Nakasama ni Tito si Isabel nu’ng bata pa lang ito sa sitcom na Happy House. Kaya nagpaabot na rin siya ng pakikiramay sampu ng bumubuo ng Eat Bulaga sa mga naiwan ni Isabel. Nauna rito, nag-post din ng kanyang pagkadismaya ang isa sa mga malalapit na kaibigan ni Isabel na si Chuckie Dreyfus, sa nag-post ng mukha ng aktres habang nasa kabaong. Anito, “RESPETO NAMAN PO. Bawal po gumamit ng camera or cellphone para kunan ng photo si Isa. May panawagan na nakapaskil sa burol. Mahiya naman kayo!” Nakakabuwisit din ‘yung walang respeto sa namayapa at sa pamilya nito. Ano ba ang mahihita nila sa kabastusang ‘yon? Ngayong araw ang cremation ni Isabel at ang abo niya ay ibabalik sa Sanctuario de San Jose upang itabi sa abo ng namayapa niyang ama. Paalam, Isabel…

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.