Venus: Ayokong kunin ang credit sa pagkapanalo nina Winwyn at Karen!

WITH all humility, sinabi ni Venus Raj na hindi sa kanya dapat i-credit ang consecutive wins ng Pilipinas sa Miss Earth (Karen Ibasco) at Winwyn Marquez (Reina Hispanoamericana)

“Una, hindi po ako ang nagsimula niyan. Marami na naman tayong mga beauty queen na nanalo.

“Before we had Miriam (Quiambao), Ms. Gloria (Diaz),” paliwanag ni Venus sa pocket presscon for the third season of Business Flight which she co-hosts with businesswoman Cristina Decena.

Venus’ 4th runner-up win in the Miss Universe 2010 stopped the long drought sa ating pagsali sa ibang international beauty pageants. Still and all, ayaw ni Venus na angkinin ang credit.

“Again, I’m gonna repeat it, they’re beautiful, they’re capabale of winning, they’re intelligent and ngayon ay sunud-sunod ang panalo ng Pilipinas,” say pa niya.

Masaya si Venus in hosting Business Flight at family ang turing niya sa mga kasamahan niya sa show. Marami rin siyang natutunan sa kanilang cruise episode.