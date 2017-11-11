DongYan ka-dinner date ang Prime Minister ng Cambodia at pangulo ng Myanmar By Jun Nardo Bandera

PAGDATING sa pagbisita ng mga estudyante sa kanilang eskuwelahan, walang tanggi-tanggi si Marian Rivera. Nito kasing nakaraang mga araw, isa si Yan sa bumisita sa MH del Pilar Elementary kaugnay ng GMA 2017 Christmas Station ID titled “Buong Pusong MaGMAhalan.” Espesyal ang mga student kay Yan dahil sa series niyang Super Ma’am ay guro rin ang kanyang role. Ilan sa kasama ni Marian na Kapuso artists ay sina Jessica Soho, Gloria Romero, Kim Domingo at Jillian Ward. Namigay sila ng simpleng parol at nakipag-selfie sa students at teachers. Samantala, makikibahagi ang mag-asawang Dingdong Dantes at Marian sa isang state dinner bilang pag-welcome sa Prime Minister ng Cambodia at Presidente ng Myanmar ngayong gabi sa Clark, Pampanga. Bahagi ng ASEAN Summit ang pagbisita sa bansa ng dalawang heads of state. “Excited ako makilala sila dahil ang sabi sa amin tinatangkilik nila ang shows ko sa GMA, lalo na sa Cambodia. Isang privilege na maimbitahan sa ganu’n to represent the shows na talaga namang proud na proud kong nagawa throughout the years,” saad ni Marian. Gawang Pinoy ang isusuot ni Marian sa gabing ‘yon dahil siya na ang brand ambassador ng Kultura kung saan siya rin ang nag-cut ng ribbon sa reopening ng store nito sa second level ng SM Makati last Thursday.

