Aicelle umamin: Kung nakakabirit ako, tsamba!

MATINDI ang iniwang impact ng Kapuso singer-actress na si Aicelle Santos sa nakaraang “R3.0.” anniversary concert ni Regine Velasquez.

Marami ang nag-congratulate sa kanya pagkatapos niyang mag-perform on stage together with the Songbird.

“I am surprised and overwhelmed with the reactions,” sey ni Aicelle nang matanong sa presscon ng kanyang susunod na major concert sa Music Museum, ang “Awit Na, Aicelle: Aicelle Santos in Concert” kung ano ang feeling na tumatak nang bonggang-bongga sa publiko ang guesting niya sa “R3.0..”

Bukod kasi kay Aicelle, naging guest din ni Regine sina Angeline Quinto, Julie Anne San Jose, Jona at Morissette Amon. Ayon kay Aicelle, kumpara sa apat na singer, hindi raw talaga siya matatawag na biritera.

“As I’ve been saying, that note I hit, anyone could hit that really. As far as people know, I am an alto.

Siguro parang nagkaroon lang ng, ‘Uy, kaya palang abutin.’ Parang, thank you, nakakatuwa po yung reactions,” aniya.

Noong kumakanta nga raw siya sa concert ni Regine sa Mall of Asia Arena ang feeling niya, “Para akong nasa singing contest kasi ang laki-laki ng MOA, tapos ang laki-laki ng stage. They’re all biriteras and you know that you’re not, so sabi ko, ‘Sige, enjoy na lang natin ‘to.’”

“I’m a stronger alto than a stronger biritera, that I know for a fact. Kung nakakaabot man ako sa range na yun, tsamba!”

Samantala, ibang-ibang Aicelle Santos daw ang mapapanood sa kaniyang next major concert na “Awit Na, Aicelle: Aicelle Santos in Concert” sa darating na Nov. 24, 8 p.m., sa Music Museum. Isa sa highlights ng show ay ang pagbabalik-tanaw sa kanyang music career.

“Ang ‘Awit Na, Aicelle’ is a celebration of music that has inspired me throughout the years. Matagal na rin po akong umaawit, so ito ‘yung mga kantang dahilan kung bakit ako umaawit ngayon at ito rin ‘yung mga kanta na bunga ng mga taon na ginugol ko sa performing,” ayon sa dalaga nang humarap sa ilang miyembro ng entertainment media kamakalawa.

“Aicelle the soulful singer, Aicelle the Traffic Diva na kilala n’yong cowboy, Aicelle the Theatre Actress, Aicelle who came from a singing contest, Aicelle who’s in love, Aicelle who is a Christian, Aicelle as a Filipino,” ang sagot ng Kapuso star nang tanungin kung anu-anong klase ng Aicelle Santos ang mapapanood ng kanyang fans sa concert.

Dagdag pa niya, “Bago ito, kahit ako naninibago eh. Bago, kasi nakakonsepto ‘yung bawat prod number. And also the songs I haven’t really done on stage. So it’s really something new for the audience and also something new for me.”

“It is a challenge because ‘yung songs were carefully picked. May dahilan kung bakit sila kasama du’n sa show. And I’m partly producing it actually,” hirit pa ng dalagang biritera.

“Itong repertoire, talagang I’m very hands on with it with the help of Mr. Carlo Orosa and our music department,” aniya pa.

Isa sa nilu-look forward ni Aicelle sa concert ay ang gagawin nila ng isa sa kanyang special guest na si Mr. Pure Energy Gary Valenciano, super excited na raw siyang makasama ang OPM icon sa isang stage.

Bukod kay Gary, makakasama rin niya sa concert ang The CompanY, sina Bullet Dumas, Quest at Myke Salomon. This is presented by Stages Sessions and GMA Artist Center.

For ticket inquiries, maaari kayong tumawag sa Music Museum (721-6726) or visit www.ticketworld.com.ph..