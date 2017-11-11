3 komedyante, matinee idol sasabak sa Christmas Hugot Challenge Bandera

ILANG araw na lang, Pasko na! At may Pamaskong gimik at paandar ngayong Sabado si Asia’s Songbird Regine Velasquez. Makakasama niya ngayong umaga ang baby comedian na si Boobay, ang star for no reason na si Ate Velma, internet sensation Ashley Rivera a.k.a Petra Mahalimuyak at ang Kapuso heartthrob na si Ivan Dorschner. Abangan ang isang nakakaaliw na Christmas Carol Game at ang Christmas Hugot Challenge na pagdadaanan ng mga bisita ng Asia’s Songbird. At dahil nangangamoy Pasko na, meron na ring homemade puto bumbong agad-agad! Kaya tutukan lahat’ ‘yan at ibang nakakalokang sorpresa this Saturday morning sa Sarap Diva pagkatapos ng Maynila! Para sa mga gustong maki-Twitter party sa episode ng SD, gamitin ang hashtag #PamaskongGimikSarapDiva para mas bongga!

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.