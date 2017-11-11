Uge tuloy ang ligaya sa kandungan ng Italian BF

IN tonight’s yet another fun-filled episode of Celebrity Bluff ay magtatagisan ang mag-iinang Jean Garcia-Jennica Uytingco at Lotlot de Leon-Janine Gutierrez versus local showbiz’s Cain at Abel na sina Moymoy Palaboy (a.k.a. James Ronald at Rodfil).

Ewan kung nababahala si Lotlot that their mother-and-daughter tandem will go home nganga (empty-handed) dahil sa showbiz ay hindi maganda ang kahulugan ng “Lotlot.” But who knows, baka ipagdasal siya ng kanyang adoptive mom na si Nora Aunor na manalo siya (pero ang lagay, eh…)?

Malaking challenge din sa kakampi ni Jean na si Jennica na pagbutihing maglaro until the final round dahil in case manalo sila, siyempre, half of the half a million pesos ay malaking tulong kay Mrs. Uytingco whose career has taken a backseat.

Pero hindi rin siyempre magpapakabog sina Moymoy at Rodfil na kakaririn din ang paglalaro sa kanilang “hating-kapatid” deal if ever mag-win sila.

One thing’s for sure, panalo ang mga Saturday night viewers sa mga kuwelang gimik nina Edu Manzano, Brod Pete at Boobay with Eugene Domingo as the comedy game show host.

Samantala, isa pa rin ito sa mga nai-tape nang epidodes ni Uge bago naglagalag sa Europe with her Italian fiancé Danilo Bottoni. Talagang sinusulit ngayon ng TV host-comedienne ang kanyang bakasyon kasama ang boyfriend bago siya sumabak uli sa pagtatrabaho sa GMA.