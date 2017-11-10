Payo sa mga magbabakasyon: Umalis na ng Metro Manila para makaiwas sa abala Inquirer

PINAYUHAN ang mga magbabakasyon na umalis na ngayong gabi para makaiwas sa abala sa harap ng inaasahang pagdating ng mga delegado at opisyal na dadalo sa Association of Southeast Nations (Asean) summit. Sinabi ng Asean traffic committee na Sabado pa lamang ay isasara na nito ang dalawang innermost lanes ng Edsa na magiging exclusive lane para sa mga delegado na magmumula mula sa Clark Freeport sa Pampanga papunta sa kani-kanilang hotel sa Makati City at Pasay City. Sinabi ni Emmanuel Miro, Asean traffic management commander na inaasahang aabot sa 7,000 ang mga delegado para sa Asean. “It would be better for those who’d go on vacation to leave the metro tonight “so that they would not be inconvenienced,” sabi ni Miro. Idinagdag ni Miro na ipapatupad din ang stop-and-go traffic scheme sa kahabaan ng Edsa kung may daraang convoy ng isang lider. Pinatuhan din ang mga motorista na maghanap na ng alternatibong ruta sa harap ng mga apektadong daan na isasarap para sa summit kabilang rito ang: – Clark complex; Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway and North Luzon Expressway (NLEx), mula Clark hanggang Balintawak; Edsa, mula Balintawak hanggang Magallanes; Diokno Boulevard, mula Entertainment City hanggang Buendia; – Roxas Boulevard, mula Buendia hanggang P. Burgos; Cultural Center of the Philippines complex; Ayala Avenue, mula Edsa hanggang Makati Avenue; Makati Avenue, mula Ayala hanggang Pasay Road; Pasay Road, mula Edsa hanggang Amorsolo; – Lawton, mula 5th Avenue hanggang South Luzon Expressway; 5th Avenue, mula Lawton hanggang 30th Avenue; at McKinley, mula Edsa hanggang 5th Avenue.

