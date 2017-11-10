Lahat ng kalsada sa Marawi maaari nang daanan-AFP INQUIRER.net

INIHAYAG ng militar na maaari nang daanan ang mga pangunahing kalsada naging pinaka sentro ng bakbakan sa Marawi City, “The Armed Forces of the Philippines has already cleared 100% of roads in the main battle area of Marawi as recovery, reconstruction, and rehabilitation efforts continue,” sabi ni AFP public affairs Chief Col. Edgard Arevalo. Opisyal nang tinapos ni Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana ang clearing operations sa Marawi City noong Oktubre 24. Tinatayang mahigit 500 military engineers ang ipinadala sa Marawi City para suportahan ang rehabilitasyon sa lungsod na pinangungunahan ng Task Force Bangon Marawi. Inaasahang tutulong sila sa para maibalik ang suplay ng tubig at kuryente sa mga ilang tanggapan ng gobyerno at sa mga lugar ng pinagsasambahan.

