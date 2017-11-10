Sandigan pinayagan si Jinggoy na samahan si Erap sa Singapore INQUIRER.net

PINAYAGAN ng Sandiganbayan si dating senador Jinggoy Estrada na samahan ang kanyang tatay na si Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada, para magpagamot sa Singapore. Sa dalawang-pahinang resolusyon, sinabi ng fifth division ng anti-graft court na “right to travel was a constitutional right which cannot be impaired except in cases provided for by law.” Inatasan din ng Sandiganbayan si Estrada na maglagak ng P2.6 milyon na travel bond mula Nobyembre 11 hanggang Nobymbre 20. Nauna nang pinayagan ng Sandiganbayan na makapagpiyansa si Estrada sa harap ng kinakaharap na kasong plunder matapos masangkot sa pork barrel scam.

