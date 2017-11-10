MRT-3 3 beses na nagkaaberya sa loob 2 oras Bandera

TATLONG beses na nagkaaberya ang Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT 3) sa loob lamang ng dalawang oras kung saan pinababa ang mga pasahero kaninang umaga. Ganap na alas-9:00 ng umaga at alas-9:06 ng umaga, nakaranas ng technical problem ang dalawang tren sa soundbound, dahilan para pababain ang mga pasahero sa GMA Kamuning at Ortigas station, ayon sa MRT service report. Sinundan ito ng isa pang aberya ganap na alas-10:59 ng umaga matapos pababain ang mga pasahero ng isa pang tren sa southbound sa Buendia station. Umabot na sa 16 ang naitatalang pagkasira ng MRT simula noong Nobyembre 6, 2017. Nagpatuloy ang operasyon ng MRT ganap na alas-10 ng umga kung saan 13 tren ang bumyahe.

