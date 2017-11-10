2 opisyal na nagbitiw dahil sa P6.4B shabu na nakalusot sa BOC itinalaga sa DOTr Bandera

MULING itinalaga ni Pangulong Duterte ang dalawang dating opisyal ng Bureau of Customs na napilitang magbitiw matapos ang kontrobersiya kaugnay ng P6.4 bilyong shabu na nakalusot sa BOC nang sila ay nakaupo pa. MULING itinalaga ni Pangulong Duterte ang dalawang dating opisyal ng Bureau of Customs na napilitang magbitiw matapos ang kontrobersiya kaugnay ng P6.4 bilyong shabu na nakalusot sa BOC nang sila ay nakaupo pa. Itinalaga ni Duterte si Gerardo Gambala bilang Director IV sa Office for Trasportation Security na nasa ilalim ng Department of Transportation, samantalang iniupo naman niya si Milo Maestrecampo bilang Assistant Director General II sa Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines na nasa ilalim pa rin ng DOTr. Kapwa malapit sina Gambala at Maestrecampo kay dating Customs chief Nicanor Faeldon na nagbitiw din sa puwesto dahil sa isyu.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.