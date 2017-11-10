Pahayag ni DU30 na may napatay sa saksak, biro lang- Roque

SINABI ng Palasyo na biro lamang ang naging pahayag ni Pangulong Duterte matapos na sabihin sa Filippino community sa Danang, Vietnam na nakapatay siya matapos pagsasaksakin ang isang tao ng siya ay 16-anyos pa lamang.

“I think it was in jest. The President uses colorful language when with Pinoys overseas,” sabi ni Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque na kasama ng Pangulo na dumadalo sa Asia Pacific Conference (APEC) sa Vietnam.

Sa kanyang talumpati sa Filipino community sa Danang, Vietnam, ipinagmalaki ni Duterte na labas-pasok siya sa kulungan

“Kulong nung teenager ako, pasok, labas, pasok ako sa kulungan. [laughter] Rumble dito, rumb —At the age of 16, may pinatay na ako eh. Tao talaga. Rumble. Saksak. Noon 16 years old ‘yun. Nagkatinginan lang. Eh lalo na ngayon Presidente ako,” sabi ni Duterte.

Samantala, nagbanta rin si Duterte na sasampalin si United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteur Agnes Callamard sakaling imbestigahan siya sa umano’y extrajudicial killings sa bansa sa harap naman ng kampanya ng administrasyon kontra droga.

“Ang problema ng human rights, including the United Nations, at saka itong — hindi ko ma-memorize kasi because I hate her. ‘Yung rapporteur, si… Nagdala siya ng itim, black duktor daw siya na… nagsabi daw siya on TV. You know, sabi niya, use of drugs is harmless. Sabi ko p***** i**** ‘to. Kaya sabi ko kay Callamard, kung imbestigahin mo ako, sampalin kita.