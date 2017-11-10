Tumbok Karera Tips, November 10, 2017 (@SAN LAZARO PARK) By Dodie Gonzalez Bandera

Race 1 : PATOK – (8) Blue Angel; TUMBOK -(7) Irish Toffee; LONGSHOT – (1) Kaligayahan

Race 2 : PATOK – (5) Divine Degrace; TUMBOK – (3) Whoelse; LONGSHOT – (1) Storm Goddess

Race 3 : PATOK – (5) Tin Drum; TUMBOK -(4) Sky Dancer/Hiway One; LONGSHOT – (1) Und Kantar

Race 4 : PATOK – (5) Iansibetiks; TUMBOK -(4) Yssa’s Will; LONGSHOT – (1) Band Of Halo

Race 5 : PATOK – (4) Sweet Dreams; TUMBOK – (2) Momentum; LONGSHOT – (3) Classic Star

Race 6 : PATOK – (4) Backdoor Cover; TUMBOK – (6) Breaking Bad; LONGSHOT – (7) Heat Resistant

Race 7 : PATOK – (7) Magic In The Air/Radian Talisman; TUMBOK – (2) Daang Bakal; LONGSHOT – (5) Raxa Bago

