Bagyong Salome nanalasa sa bansa By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Nanalasa ang bagyong Salome sa iba’t ibang bahagi ng Luzon. Ayon sa Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration napanatili ng bagyo ang lakas ng hangin nito na umaabot sa 55 kilometro bawat oras malapit sa gitna at pagbugsong 90 kilometro bawat oras. Umuusad ito sa bilis na 25 kilometro bawat oras at umuusad pa-kanluran-hilagang kanluran. Ngayong hapon ang bagyo ay inaasahang nasa layong 310 kilometro sa kanluran-timog kanluran ng Iba, Zambales. Bukas ay inaasahang nasa labas na ng Philippine Area of Responsibility ang bagyo. Itinaas ng PAGASA ang signal no. 1 sa Metro Manila, Rizal, Bataan, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate kasama na ang Ticao at Burias Islands, Romblon, Marinduque, Quezon, Laguna, Cavite, Batangas, Oriental Mindoro, at Occidental Mindoro.

