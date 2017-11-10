Janno, Angeline magpapasabog ng katatawanan sa Probinsyano By Ervin Santiago Bandera

PASOK bilang special guests sa FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano ni Coco Martin sina Angeline Quinto at Janno Gibbs. Umapir na last Wednesday ang dalawa sa number one primetime series ng ABS-CBN bilang magkapatid. Kung sobrang bigat at matitinding aksyon ang napanood sa mga huling episode ng FPJAP, patatawanin muna ng tropa nina Coco ang manonood sa pagdating ng karakter nina Janno at Angeline, idagdag pa ang gaganap na magulang nila sa kuwento na sina Irma Adlawan at Rico J. Puno. Sa nasabing episode, gaganap na snatcher si Angeline na nambibiktima ng mga taong nagwi-withdraw ng pera ngayong Christmas season. Gagampanan naman ni Rico J ang role ng dating rebelde na nagbalik-loob na sa pamahalaan para sa tahimik na buhay. Siguradong magiging riot ang mga eksena nina Angeline, Janno at Coco sa mga susunod na episode ng serye. Ang tanong, ito na nga ba ang hudyat ng pagbabalik ni Janno sa ABS-CBN matapos ang ilang taong pamamalagi sa GMA 7 at TV5? Abangan! Napapanood pa rin ang FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano sa Primetime Bida pagkatapos ng TV Patrol. Samantala, hindi pa rin matibag-tibag sa pagigign number one ang serye ni Coco kasama sina Susan Roces, Yassi Pressman, Jaime Fabregas, Jhong Hilario, Lito Lapid at marami pang iba. Sa katunayan, noong Nov. 7, nakapagtala muli ito ng napakataas na rating (44.2%) base na rin sa survey ng Kantar Media, kung saan napanood ng mga Kapamilya ang intense na labanan nina Cardo (Coco) at Romulo (Lito Lapid).

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.