2 sakay ng bumagsak na eroplano natagpuang buhay By John Roson Bandera

Natagpuang buhay ng mga sundalo Miyerkules ng hapon ang dalawang sakay ng private trainer plane na nag-crash sa bulubunduking bahagi ng Aurora noong Lunes. Natagpuang buhay ng mga sundalo Miyerkules ng hapon ang dalawang sakay ng private trainer plane na nag-crash sa bulubunduking bahagi ng Aurora noong Lunes. Natagpuan ang pilotong si Capt. Joseph Albert Galvan at trainee na si Alexi Caye Trinidad sa hangganan ng Pantabangan, Nueva Ecija, at Maria Aurora, Aurora, sabi ni Lt. Col. Isagani Nato, tagapagsalita ng Armed Forces Northern Luzon Command. Agad nilapatan ng paunang lunas ng mga miyembro ng Army 56th Infantry Battalion ang dalawa dahil nagtamo ng pinsala, pero ipinagpaliban ang pagbababa sa kanila dahil di maganda ang panahon, aniya. Nagtamo si Galvan ng bahagyang pinsala sa ulo head habang si Trinidad ay kinakitaan ng open fracture, na isang “major injury,” sa kanang binti, ani Nato. Inaasahang madadala ng search and rescue team ang dalawa sa itinalagang evacuation area sa Brgy. Decoliat, Maria Aurora, Huwebes ng hapon. Nag-crash land ang Cessna 152 (RPC-1955) na sinakyan nina Galvan at Trinidad dakong alas-12:30 ng tanghali Lunes, habang lumilipad mula Lingayen, Pangasinan, patungong Baler. Nang matunugan ang insidente’y agad nag-deploy ang Northern Luzon Command ng dalawang helicopter ng Air Force at mga kawal ng Army para hanapin ang crash site, ani Nato.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.