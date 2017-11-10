Hubert may pagsisisi ngayong patay na ang inang si Isabel

INAMIN ng anak ni Isabel Granada na si Hubert Thomas Jericho Aguas na halu-halong emosyon ang naramdaman niya nang salubungin ang bangkay ng kanyang ina sa Ninoy Aquino International Airport mula sa Doha, Qatar.

Dumating kahapon sa bansa ang labi ng aktres matapos pumanaw noong Nov. 4 sa edad na 41 dahil sa aneurysm.

Ayon kay Hubert, matinding kalungkutan nararamdaman niya ngayon kasabay ng kantang pagsisisi sa pagkamatay ng ina.

“After those two weeks, knowing that she’s gone na talaga, it’s very hard to cope. Marami po akong naging regrets kasi medyo malayo nga po. We don’t really communicate as much. Tapos, I realized that we don’t know what’s going to happen,” emosyonal na sabi ni Hubert sa isang panayam.

Nagbigay din siya ng payo sa mga anak na tulad niya na hangga’t buhay pa ang kanilang magulang ay iparamdam na nila ang pagmamahal at pagpapahalaga dahil hindi raw natin alam kung hanggang kailan lang sila sa mundo.

“Don’t take your time with your parents for granted. No matter what happens always be with them kasi they were with you since day one. Always enjoy and save every little moment you have with your parents,” sabi ni Hubert.

Nang hingan ng mensahe si Hubert para kay Isabel, aniya, “Ma, nandito kami, mahal na mahal ka namin. Marami ka pa lang hindi nakuwento at sana you are happy na rin with God. Just watch over us.”

Samantala, hindi na napigilan ng asawa ni Isabel na si Arnel Cowley ang mapahagulgol nang salubungin ang bangkay nito sa aiport matapos itong bigyan ng full military honors ng Philippine Air Force.

Nagsilbi bilang airwoman 2nd class ang aktres sa PAF.

Ani Arnel sa panayam ng media, “We did things together, we traveled together…Now that she’s gone, I really don’t know what I’m going to do pero somehow I’m going to try to push through. She was a loving wife, a caring person. She’s always giving time to people and she’s just a people’s person. Very loving.”

Nakaburol ngayon ang labi ng aktres sa Santuario de San Jose Parish sa Greenhills East Village, Mandaluyong. Sa darating na Linggo naman nakatakda ang cremation ni Isabel.