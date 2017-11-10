Pauleen ipinakilala na sa Dabarkads si Baby Talitha Maria By Ervin Santiago Bandera

IPINAKILALA na ni Pauleen Luna sa mga Dabarkads ang panganay nila na anak nila ni Vic Sotto. Sa kanyang Instagram account, ipinost ni Poleng ang litrato nila ni Baby Talitha Maria, kasabay ng pagpapasalamat sa lahat ng nagdasal para sa kaligtasan nilang mag-ina. Nilagyan pa niya ito ng mensaheng, “Hello everyone!” Si Baby Talitha Maria ang unang anak ni Pauleen at ikalima naman ni Bossing. May dalawang anak si Vic kay Dina Bonnevie (Danica at Oyo), isa kay Coney Reyes (Vico) at isa kay Angela Luz (Paulina).

