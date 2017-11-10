Maymay Entrata may 1M follower na sa Instagram, ‘Certified Big Star’ na By Ervin Santiago Bandera

CERTIFIED big star na nga si Pinoy Big Brother Lucky Season 7 Maymay Entrata. Eh kasi nga, meron na ring blue “verified” badge ang kanyang Instagram account dahil umabot na sa 1 million ang kanyang followers. Sa maikling panahon ng pagiging Kapamilya talent, marami-rami na ring napatunayan si Maymay. Bukod blockbuster hit na launching film nila ni Edward Barber kasama sina Kisses Delavin at Marco Gallo, kasama rin ang dalaga sa primetime soap na La Luna Sangre. Bukod pa riyan, mabentang-mabenta pa rin ang kanyang self-titled debut album under Star Music.

