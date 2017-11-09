4 patay, 8 sugatan sa aksidente sa Batangas Inquirer

APAT ang patay, kasama na ang isang pulis, samantalang sugatan ang walong iba pa matapos ang aksidente sa Natatas Road sa Tanauan City, Batangas kaninang umaga, ayon sa pulisya.

Sinabi ni Supt. Renato Mercado, Tanauan police chief, na kabilang sa mga nasawi ay sina Raymond Llenado, Senior Police Officer 3 Marqueses Valentino, Marvel Itoralde, at Nanette Aton.

Sugatan naman sa aksidente sina Juveline Kaye Castillo, Lalaine Gabriel, Vicente Castillo, John Rowell, Erwin Latarya, Jarneil Gatpayat, Charles Joshua Castillo, at Lester John Salazar.

Base sa imbestigasyon, nawalan ng kontrol ang driver na si Richard Lozano sa minamanehong 10-wheeler truck, dahilan para mabangga nito ang tricycle na sinasakyan ng mga biktimang sina Llenado, Valentino, Itoralde, Aton, Juveline Kaye Castillo, at Gabriel ganap na alas-7:30 ng umaga.

Nadamay din ang tricycle na minamaneho ni Vicente Castillo. Kabilang sa sakay nito ang mga pasaherong sina Rowell, Latarya, Gatpayat, Charles Joshua Castillo, at Salazar. ‘The vehicles were all traveling the same direction but the truck plowed the first trike then rammed into another tricycle in the front,” sabi ni Mercado.

Dinala ang mga biktima sa CP Reyes and Mercado Hospital sa Tanauan City, bagamat namatay ang apat na biktima habang ibinibiyahe.

Nasa kustodiya na si Lozano ng Tanauan police.

