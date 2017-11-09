Pinto ng MRT hindi sumara By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Hindi sumara ang pintuan ng tren ng Metro Rail Transit Line 3 ngayong araw kaya pinababa ang mga pasahero. Hindi sumara ang pintuan ng tren ng Metro Rail Transit Line 3 ngayong araw kaya pinababa ang mga pasahero. Pinababa ang mga pasahero sa Shaw Boulevard station north bound alas-12:27 ng hapon. Samantala, suportado naman ni Quezon City Rep. Alfred Vargas ang paggamit ng Point to Point Bus system upang maging alternatibo sa pagsakay sa MRT. “We are in full support to P2P bus as this is a better option to the malfunctioning MRT trains, at least for now,” ani Vargas. “Amid glitches, MRT patrons opt to ride trains because it is still the faster and more reliable means of transportation, especially if going to work.” Upang maging mabilis ang biyahe ng P2P buses, maaari umanong ipagamit dito ang zipper lane sa EDSA kapag rush hour. Umaabot sa 50,000 hanggang 100,000 ang pasahero sa MRT kapag rush hour. Simula ngayong araw ay 30 P2P bus ang ipakakalat sa mga istasyon ng MRT para makasakay ang mga ayaw ng pumila. Ang mga bus ay may escort na enforcer mula sa Land Transportation Office o Highway Patrol Group. “We should not add burden to the people and our workers. Their stress to traffic and hassle of commuting should be lessen by reasonable fare,” ani Vargas. Ang pasahe sa P2P ay katulad ng pamasahe sa MRT. Ang mga pa-south bound ay hihinto lamang sa Ortigas station at Ayala station at ang pa-north bound ay sa North Ave station lamang.

