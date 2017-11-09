Roque sa isang blogger: Hindi pa ko sinisibak Bandera

SINABI ni Presidential Spokespeson Harry Roque na nananatili pa rin siya bilang tagapasalita ni Pangulong Duterte sa kabila ng panawagan ng isang blogger na siya ay sibakin sa puwesto matapos ipagtanggol ang mainstream media. “Naku you need to ask him directly. I can attest that I have not been fired,” sabi ni Roque. Nauna nang nanawagan ang blogger na si RJ Nieto na mas kilala bilang Thingking Pinoy kay Duterte na tanggalin bilang presidential spokesperson matapos sabihan ang mga blogger na tigilan ang pangha-harass sa mga mamamahayag. Matatandaang nanawagan si Nieto sa kanyang programa sa radyo na batuhin ang reporter ng Rappler na si Pia Ranada ng hollow blocks.

