Bakbakan sa Basilan; 6 kawal patay, 4 sugatan By John Roson Bandera

Anim na sundalo ang nasawi at apat pa ang nasugatan nang makasagupa ng mga tropa ng pamahalaan ang mga kasapi ng Abu Sayyaf at kanilang mga sympathizer sa Sumisip, Basilan, Miyerkules ng hapon, ayon sa militar Huwebes. Anim na sundalo ang nasawi at apat pa ang nasugatan nang makasagupa ng mga tropa ng pamahalaan ang mga kasapi ng Abu Sayyaf at kanilang mga sympathizer sa Sumisip, Basilan, Miyerkules ng hapon, ayon sa militar Huwebes. Sa kasagsagan ng sagupaa’y nagsagawa ng air strike dahil sinalakay ng mga sympathizer ng Abu Sayyaf ang mga kawal na nago-operate laban sa bandidong grupo, sabi ni Capt. Jo-Ann Petinglay, tagapagsalita ng Armed Forces Western Mindanao Command. Nagsagawa ng strike operation ang Army 18th Infantry Battalion laban sa mga kasapi ng Abu Sayyaf na pinamunuan nina Siar Alhamsirol at Parong Tedi, sa Brgy. Upper Cabengbeng pasado alas-12 ng tanghali. Pero sa kasagsagan nito’y pinaputukan ng mga “lawless element” ang mga kawal malapit sa Basilan Circumferential Road, aniya. Sinalubong ng putok ng pinaniniwalaang “relatives and sympathizers” ng Abu Sayyaf ang mga kawal habang palapit sa kalsada, sabi naman ni Col. Juvymax Uy, Joint Task Force Basilan commander. Nagbigay ng close air support ang Air Force alas-2:11, at nagpadala ng reinforcement ang 64th at 68th Infantry Battalions sa mga napalabang kawal, ani Petinglay. Tumagal nang apat na oras ang sagupaan. Inaalam pa ng militar ang bilang ng mga casualty sa panig ng Abu Sayyaf at ng mga “lawless element” na tumulong sa mga bandido, ani Petinglay. Dinala na ang mga labi ng mga nasawing kawal sa Zamboanga City. Ang mga sugatan nama’y dinala sa 64th IB headquarters, at pagdaka’y nilipat sa mga ospital sa lungsod. Sinabi ni Lt. Gen. Carlito Galvez, AFP Western Mindanao Command chief, na paiigtingin pa ang combat operations laban sa Abu Sayyaf sa kabila ng pagkasawi’t pagkasugat ng mga kawal noong Miyerkules. “As we mourn, combat operations against the bandits will be intensified with our intelligence operations… this will not stop us from crushing the enemies of the state,” aniya.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.