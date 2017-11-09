Isabel Granada binigyan ng parangal ng PAF INQUIRER.net

DUMATING na kaninang umaga ang mga labi ng aktres na si Isabel Granada mula Doha, Qatar sakay ng Philippine Airlines PR 685. DUMATING na kaninang umaga ang mga labi ng aktres na si Isabel Granada mula Doha, Qatar sakay ng Philippine Airlines PR 685. Biniyan ng full military honors si Granada, habang nakabalot ang kanyang kabaong ng bandila ng Pilipinas. Si Granada ay isang enlisted personnel ng Philippine Air Force (PAF). Sinalubong si Granada ng kanyang mister na si Arnel Cowley at anak na lalaki na si Hubert sa cargo international terminal sa Pasay City. “The men and women of the Philippine Air Force share the sense of grief and great loss of Ms. Granada and we wish to pay tribute to this great woman who has achieved so much in her life,” sabi ni Air Force spokesperson Maj. Aristides Galang. Nagtapos si Granada ng B.S. Aeronautical Engineering sa Philippine Air Transport and Training Services (PATTS) College of Aeronautics noong 2001. Siya ay may ranggong Airwoman Second Class (AW2C) of the PAF. “She spent a year as an active PAF enlisted personnel as part of the PAF Women’s Volleyball team and opted to remain as a reservist where she continued her support by willingly performing, hosting, and lending her celebrity status to draw crowd to PAF events,” sabi ni Galang. Namatay si Granada sa edad na 41 noong Nobyembre 4 sa Hamad General Hospital sa Doha, Qatar dahil sa aneurysm.

