Tumbok Karera Tips, November 09, 2017 (@San Lazaro Park) By Dodie Gonzalez Bandera

Race 1 : PATOK – (4) Gold Digger; TUMBOK – (6) Luneta Park/Spratly Island; LONGSHOT – (3) Stupa

Race 2 : PATOK – (4) Im Your Lady; TUMBOK – (3) Master Maker; LONGSHOT – (6) Dramatis Personae

Race 3 : PATOK – (2) Submarino; TUMBOK -(3) Siling Pula; LONGSHOT – (4) May Hill

Race 4 : PATOK – (1) Professor Jones; TUMBOK – (3) Striker’s Symbol/Grand Strikes Girl; LONGSHOT – (6) Lady Pio

Race 5 : PATOK – (4) Babes Magic; TUMBOK – (5) Sampaloc Baby; LONGSHOT – (1) Isa Pa Isa Pa

Race 6 : PATOK – (1) Extravagant Woman; TUMBOK – (4) Miracle Can Happen; LONGSHOT – (5) Reconstruction

Race 7 : PATOK – (3) Snow Monkey; TUMBOK – (4) Dream Supreme; LONGSHOT – (2) Kinagigiliwan/Rio De Janiero

