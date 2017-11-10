Aicelle Santos bawal pang magpakasal kay Mark Zambrano

HINDI bahagi ng upcoming concert ni Aicelle Santos na “Awit Na Aicelle: Aicelle Santos in Concert” ang boyfriend na si Mark Zambrano pero natanong pa rin siya tungkol sa BF sa presscon niya.

Sa mga moments kasing pinu-post sa Instagram ng dalawa, very cheesy sila kaya marami ang nag-iisip na kasalan na ang kasunod ng relasyon nila.

“Napag-usapan but anytime soon. After my concert on November 24, may sister is getting married on November 26 (bawal daw ang sukob). Tsaka wala pang singsing kaya wala pang proposal,” sagot ni Aicelle.

“Actually kahit saan kami magpunta ang tanong, ‘O, kelan ‘yan (kasal).’ Wala pa po,” chika pa ng tinaguriang Soul Songstress.

Ano naman ang mga kakantahin niya sa concert?

“Bago. Most of the songs I haven’t done on stage. So it’s something new for the audience and for me.

Siyempre sa performers masarap mag-perform ng bago para sa audience. Secret po ang songs ko,” tugon niya.

Special guests ni Aice sa kanyang concert sa Music Museum sina Bullet Dumas, Quest, The CompanY at Gary Valenciano.

Bukod sa concert, tuloy pa ring mapapanood si Aicelle sa Impostora at nasa cast din siya ng pelikulang “Larawan The Movie” na inaasahan niyang makakasali sa Metro Manila Film Festival 2017.