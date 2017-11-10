Joey De Leon kay Maine: Yun ang magaling na komedyante, hintayin n’yo pag tumodo na siya! By Jun Nardo Bandera

NATUWA si Joey de Leon nang sabihin sa kanyang magiging bahagi siya ng “Barbi D’ Wonder Beki” na pinagbibidahan ngayon ni Paolo Ballesteros. Hindi lang kasi siya nagagalingan kay Pao kungdi maging sa trio nila nina Jose Manalo at Wally Bayola. “Isa siya sa nakakapagpatawa sa akin hindi dahil kasama namin. Kami nina Vic, nilu-look forward namin na ma-entertain ng tatlo lagi sa Juan For All. Inaabangan namin ‘yung mga kagaguhan nila,” pahayag ni Joey sa presscon ng pelikula. Kumusta naman si Paolo bilang komedyante? “Heto nga, magaling ang samahan nila. Walang sapawan diyan pero nagrerehistro,” sagot ng comic icon. Bukod sa JoWaPao, bilib na bilib si Joey kay Maine Mendoza. “Naku, ‘yun ang magaling ding komedyante! Hindi pa ‘yon masyadong bumibigay huh! Mas gusto niya ‘yon. Pigil pa ‘yon pero alam naming may ibubuga sa comedy. Hintayin ninyo na lang pag tumodo si Meng,” bulalas ni Joey. Bago ang “Barbi”, una munang mapapanood sina Jose, Wally at Paolo bilang mga Lolas sa “Trip Ubusan Lolas vs. Zombies” sa Nov. 22.

