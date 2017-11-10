Kris nasaktan sa paandar ng basher; bonus at sweldo ng mga kasambahay ibinandera

ONE basher seems to be undermining Kris Aquino’s ability to pay her household staff nang tamang halaga.

“Bincai is your household staff. Do you pay her at least $10.50/ hr which is the minimum wage in NC.

Per labor law beyond 40 hrs is time and a half. My Q(uestion) is not even whether you can afford, but of course you can. My question is are you required to abide? #curious&nosy,” said one basher to Kris.

Of course, the Queen of Talk did not take it sitting down as she answered the basher.

“I saw those papers when we applied for her US Visa, fyi her 10 year multiple entry visa is attached to mine & I am her guarantor…I’m a very fair boss & I’m feeling the negativity from you so this will be long: Bincai flew business class w/ us, I gave her clothing allowance before we flew here so she’d be prepared for the cold & I gave her a lot of my sweaters because lucky for her we are the same size.

“Upon arriving here, Bincai had the $ salary as stipulated in the contract I signed w/her to present to the US Embassy as a supporting document. I am offended by your question because there is an implication that it is intended to make me appear like a clueless & selfish employer –so I shall add more details.

“Staff at home received their 13th month pay in June, we deposit in their ATM account their salary every 10th – but because my sons & I left, everybody received their salary 10 days in advance. Those working for us for 1 year or more will receive their 14th month pay this November.

“Your insinuations were insulting BUT I’ve always believed when the truth is on my side I should be vocal in defending my dignity. Bing nosy about other people’s financial practices in my opinion isn’t proper especially when you just want to bring me down.

“I was also nosy & checked your account although it is on private but there were details – for someone who is a clinical coordinator in Yale New Haven Health the type of comment you sent my way seemed to be a bad match for someone in a position that requires trust and discretion,” said Kris.

Fans of the TV host ranted against the basher.

“Hi Kris, the troll farm is attacking you since you have been doing quite well online. And the threat of your influence is something that worries them.”

“Don’t mind what people are saying. They do not know you. I have heard so much about what a good and generous employer you are.”

“I truly admire you and your family for standing firm to the truths; integrity for others can be easily bought but with the Aquino first family it is embedded in your hearts cannot be bought at any cost; I salute you @krisaquino.”