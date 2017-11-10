Bianca sa pagiging Kapamilya: Ito na ang pinakamasaya!

HINDI naman kaya ma-bash si Bianca King ng mga maka-GMA 7 dahil sa tinuran niyang, “happiest moment” of her life raw ang pagiging Kapamilya niya.

Ito kasi ang ibinandera ng aktres during the presscon of Pusong Ligaw na pumasok na nga sa ikalawang yugto nito na balitang tatagal pa hanggang 2018.

Dahil markado ang role ni Bianca sa PL bilang si Marga, ang karibal ni Tessa (Beauty Gonzales) sa pagmamahal kay Caloy (Joem Bascon), mukhang natagpuan na nga ng dating Kapuso (na naging Kapatid din) ang klase ng mga papel na magpapaangat ng kanyang pagiging aktres.

Tinuran pa ni Bianca na feeling niya ay ngayon pa lang siya nagsisimula uli sa ABS-CBN as a talent.

“Everyday is a new chapter and good experience. Laging may bago, laging masaya and you won’t feel the pressure of the work,” dagdag pa nito.

Proud na proud din ang aktres sa mga new found friends niya like Beauty, Joem at kahit sa mga bagets na bahagi rin ng Pusong Ligaw tulad nina Sofia Andres, Diego Loyzaga, Enzo Pineda at Albie Casino.