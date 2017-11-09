Sulat ni Mocha kay Martin Andanar pinagtawanan ng netizens

MOCHA Uson had netizens laughing about her letter to Sec. Martin Andanar asking for the reclassification of Rappler.

In her letter kasi, she wrote “Malacañang Press Corp,” something which ignited HILARITY among netizens. As expected, she was bashed in one popular website.

“Malacañang Press Corp, huh? Magkano ulit sweldo nyan?”

“Kanino nya kaya pinasulat yang letter na yan? Hindi ba dapat Press Corps?”

“Oh my….hopeless people in gov. What a shame.”

We are BAFFLED as to why Mocha wants Rappler’s accreditation be reclassified. It was, to us, her way of throwing her weight around.

“Napapanahon na i-tama ang MALI.” ‘Yan ang nakalagay sa letter ni Mocha. Go back to some of your reports and do the correction yourself.