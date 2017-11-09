Kalat na: Nadine siniraan daw ni Ivan Dorschner bilang gf ni James

IVAN Dorschner was bashed by JaDine fans for allegedly saying that Nadine Lustre is a “manipulative and controlling girlfriend.”

Kumalat sa social media ang rants ni Ivan na hindi naman malinaw kung para talaga kay Nadine. In one post he said, “Fake news is everywhere. Be careful of what you read. Be careful of what you believe. The devil is in the details.”

Isang netizen ang sumagot sa kanya and said, “Hi @ivandorschner, what’s there not to believe? That you are talking sh***t behind Nadine’s back? And what do you mean by ‘the devil is in the details’, so are you saying that JaDine is fake? And that @pbbabscbntv is scripted? And Nadine is a manipulative controlling bit***h of a girlfriend?

“You better talk to @inthedeetales because it seems she’s very sure of what you story to her. You are a friend who is not be trusted to.”

Nadine seemingly took a swipe at Ivan, indirectly though, and said, “Whats the matter? Cant handle all the attention you asked for? Making sh***t up and hating on me cuz truth is…b***tch, u actually a fan.”

With that, na-bash si Ivan sa isang popular website.

“Ya’ll insecured tryin to brought down JD. Ivan honey you aint popular indeed you’re laos fake friend. Karma is waiting in you.”

“Ivan is just a typical western white man with no talent in singing, dancing and acting.”

May dumepensa naman sa binata as one said, “Whew, I seriously pity Ivan D on this one. When these JaDine fanatics unleash their fury, they no longer open the other end of the line for the other side of the story. Hay buhay.”

“Kakatawa tong mga faneys na to, parang ang laki ng utang ng loob ni Ivan sa kanila. He’s actually been supportive of Jadine and have always credited James sa pagbabalik-showbiz nya,” said another fan.

“Bakit kayo nagagalit faneys? Eh kung sa totoo naman! Sila ang close at magkakilala at hindi kayo! You don’t know anything about these people!” a guy said.