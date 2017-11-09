Alfred sa pagpasok ni Dingdong sa politika: Mananalo siya!

FATHER role na ang gagampanan ni Cong. Alfred Vargas sa untitled primetime series sa GMA nina Miguel Tanfelix at Bianca Umali. First time niyang gaganap na tatay sa isang teenager.

Balik-Kapuso si Alfred, huli niyang ginawa sa GMA ay ang unang version ng Impostora at Encantadia noong wala pa siya sa pulitika.

“Na-miss ko rin ang acting. ‘Yung last ko na Encantadia 2, guest lang ako roon. So ang tagal na before I had a primetime show on a regular basis. Very grateful kasi ang ganda ng role na binigay sa akin.

“Nagulat ako maganda ang role. Nakakataba ng puso na nagtiwala ‘yung network sa atin to be the lead alongside with Carmina (Villaroel),” pahayag ni Alfred.

Mahaba ang recess nila sa Congress kaya feeling niya, hindi siya magkakaproblema sa schedule ng taping.

“Ito ay isang maluwag na schedule sa Congress dahil tapos na ‘yung budget hearing,” rason niya.

Sobrang nami-miss niya ang umarte, “No joke kasi ‘yung public service,” saad pa niya.

So after Congress, Senado na ba ang sunod niyang puntirya?

“Ewan ko. May isa pa akong term eh. I still have five years to think about it. Pero I’m not closing the opportunity to retire from politics. Tapos, mag-actor na lang ako.

“Kasi naisip ko pag nagawa ko na, pag naka-contribute na ako na may malaking impact, quit na ako. Siguro babalik na lang ako sa first love ko, ang showbiz,” rason ni Cong. Alfred.

“Pero minsan, nakakapagod din,” dagdag ng kongresista.

Si Dingdong Dantes daw ay papasok din sa Congress? “Grade six pa lang si Dingdong, kilala ko na siya. I think he’s very winnable. Saka disenteng tao si Dingdong,” bulalas pa ni Cong. Alfred.