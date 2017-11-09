ASOP Music Fest 2017: Biritan showdown

BIRITAN at hugot showdown ang magaganap sa “2017 A Song of Praise Music Festival” (ASOP), ang taunang songwriting competition na magaganap na ngayong Nov. 13 sa Araneta Coliseum at mapapanood sa UNTV 37.

Ngayong ikaanim na taon nito, muling magbibigay ng inspirasyon at pag-asa ang mga composers, both amateur and professional, sa pamamagitan ng pagse-share ng kanilang songs of praise.

Aside from the cash prizes na ipinamimigay, mabibigyan ng chance ang mga composers na marinig ang kanilang kanta sa buong bansa na huhusgahan naman ng mga batikang mang-aawit at composers sa music industry.

Siyempre hindi lang ang mga composers ang mabibigyan ng oportunidad na ito, dahil maging ang mga baguhan at batikang mga singers ay magkakaroon ng pagkakataon na ipakita ang kani-kanilang sariling interpretasyon sa mga napiling finalists.

The songwriters, including their interpreters, will vie for a total of P1 million cash prizes. Last year, ang 19-year-old na si Noemi Ocio ang nagwagi na siyang sumulat ng “Kumapit Ka Lang”.

Narito ang full line-up ng 12 grand finalists na siyang maglalaban-laban sa finals night.

“Gabundok Man” ni May Alona Trogue (Brenan Espartinez, interpreter); “Sumasamba Sa ‘Yo” ni Joyner Dizon (kakantahin ni Dan Billano); “Carry On” nina P.A. Atienza, Nonie Ramos at Nino Cristobal (interpreter, Sam Mangubat); “Ikaw Ang Aking Dios” ni Lorna Petrasanta (Liezel Garcia); “Sapat Na Ba?” composed by Emmanuel Lipio, Jr. (JV Decena); “Dahil Sa Iyo” ni Carlo David (kakantahin ng R&B King na si Jay R); “Wala Kang Katulad” ni Reymil Anania (RJ Buena).

“Ikaw Panginoon” nina Jocelyn Canlas at Jonathan Bobis (Jay-R Siaboc); “If You Believe ” ni Gio Levy (Apple Delleva); “You’re All I Need” composed by Jessan May Mirador (Kris Angelica); “Hallelujah To The One” ni Zion Aquino (interpreter, Gail Blanco); at “Beside Your Heart” ni Shane Kim Lumanog (Zsaris).

Ayon sa isang ASOP official na si Mon del Rosario, ang 6th edition ng ASOP Music Festival ay fusion ng iba’t ibang genre, from R&B, jazz, glam rock, pop rock to ballad.

“Songs that reflect the songwriters’ fight with depression, hopelessness, battle with cancer, and death in the family. Another writer competing this year shared through his song how his life becomes complete after finding God,” sey pa ni Doc Mon.

The online voting and power viewing to select the People’s Choice Awardee kicked off on Nov. 3.

Fans and supporters rooting for their grand finalists to clinch the People’s Choice Award can cast one vote a day in the official website of ASOP Music Festival, using their Facebook and Twitter accounts.

One account, one vote per day will be counted. Voting period will last until Nov. 13, 2017 at 12 noon.

ASOP is hosted by Toni Rose Gayda and Richard Reynoso. Napanood ang pagpili sa mga grand finalists sa UNTV 37 na may simulcast sa Radio La Verdad 1350 KHz.