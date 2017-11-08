2 Nigerian dakip sa P6M shabu By John Roson Bandera

Arestado ang dalawang Nigerian nang makuhaan ng aabot sa P6 milyon halaga ng hinihinalang shabu sa isang entrapment operation sa Kawit, Cavite, Miyerkules ng madaling-araw, ayon sa Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency. Arestado ang dalawang Nigerian nang makuhaan ng aabot sa P6 milyon halaga ng hinihinalang shabu sa isang entrapment operation sa Kawit, Cavite, Miyerkules ng madaling-araw, ayon sa Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency. Nadakip sina Solomon Anochiwa alyas “Brother,” 34, at Desmond Ozoma, 34, kapwa negosyante at nakatira sa Parañaque City, sa kahabaan ng Centennial Road dakopng alas-12:30, sabi ni PDEA chief Aaron Aquino. Dinampot ng mga agent ng PDEA regional offices 5 at 4A ang mga banyaga matapos nilang bentahan ng tatlong plastic bag na may 1,011.1 gramo ng hinihinalang shabu ang isang poseur-buyer, aniya. Base sa intelligence report na natanggap ng PDEA, sina Anochiwa at Ozoma ay kapwa bahagi ng African drug syndicate na nago-operate sa Pilipinas, at nagbebenta ng iligal na droga sa Bicol, Calabarzon, at Metro Manila, ani Aquino. Na-contact ang dalawa sa pamamagitan ng dati nang mga nadakip na drug suspect sa Naga City, na nagsabing sa mga naturang banyaga sila kumukuha ng droga, ani Aquino. Bukod sa pagbebenta ng droga ay sangkot din umano sina Anochiwa at Ozoma sa cyber crimes, aniya. Nakaditine ngayon sina Anochiwa at Ozoma sa pasilidad ng PDEA regional office 4A sa Laguna, habang hinahandaan ng kasong paglabag sa Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Law.

