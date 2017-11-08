MPC kinondena si Uson sa panawagan na sibakin ang reporter ng Rappler bilang miyembro nito

KINONDENA ng Malacanang Press Corps ang pagnanais ni Assistant Secretary for social media Mocha Uson na sibakin ang Rappler bilang miyembro ng MPC.

“The MPC deplores any attempt to curtail press freedom and will continue to ensure a strong free press, keep public informed and the government in check,” sabi ng MPC sa isang opisyal na pahayag.

Ito’y matapos sulatan ni Uson si Communications Secretary Martin Andanar na nananawagan na tanggalan ng akreditasyon sa MPC, ang reporter ng Rappler na si Pia Ranada.

“The Malacañang Press Corps (MPC) is an independent organization of journalists from various news organizations assigned to regularly cover the Philippine President and Malacañang events,” dagdag pa ng MPC.

Sa kanyang sulat kay Andanar, nanawagan si Uson na ilagay ang Rappler sa ilalim ng kanyang mandato, matapos siyang italaga para magbigay ng akreditasyon sa mga blogger na nais mag-cover sa Malacanang.

“The MPC and its affairs, governed by by-laws in accordance with the constitutional provision on press freedom, is not in any way under the control and supervision of the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) or any government agency,” sabi ng MPC.

Hugas kamay naman si Andanar sa pagnanais ni Uson sa pagsasabing hindi pa niya nakikita ang sulat.

” I was in Tawi Tawi the whole day yesterday. The letter is there in my desk and I havent read it. Pagbalik ko next week,” sabi ni Andanar.