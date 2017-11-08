Police security ng anak na babae ng drug queen tumatanggap ng P1K allowance kada araw INQUIRER.net

IBINUNYAG ni Philippine National Police chief Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa na tumatanggap ng P1,000 na arawang allowance ang mga pulis na nagsisilbing bodyguard ng anak na babae ng tinaguriang drug queen na si Yu Yuk Lai. “Security details received P1,000 a day allowance so 30 thousand a month from Diana Yu Uy,” sabi ni dela Rosa sa isang press briefing sa PNP National headquarters sa Camp Crame, Quezon City. Idinagdag ni dela Rosa na batid ng bodyguard ni Uy mula sa PNP Police Security and Protection Group (PSPG), na si PO3 Walter Vidad na anak siya ni Yu. “Ibig sabihin yung loyalty niya napunta na dun,” dagdag ni dela Rosa. Nauna nang sinabi ni Police Security and Protection Group (PSPG) director Chief Supt. Joel Crisostomo Garcia na iniimbestigahan si Vidad sa posibleng pagkakasangkot sa ilegal na aktibidad ni Uy. Noong Lunes, naaresto si Uy ng mga miyembro ng Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) sa kanyang condominium unit sa kahabaan ng General Solano st., San Miguel, Maynila, 600 metro lamang ang layo mula sa Malacañang Palace. Nakumpiska ng mga otoridad ang dalawang kilo ng shabu na nagkakahalaga ng P10 milyon mula sa suspek. Idinagdag ni Garcia na 2014 pa nang magsimulang magbigay si Vidad ng proteksyon kay Uy matapos sabihin ng PNP Directorate for Intelligence na may banta ng pagdukot laban sa kanya. Humiling si Uy ng proteksyon sa PSPG, na inaprubahan naman ng huli.

