DU30 idineklarang special non working day sa Tacloban City sa ika-4 na anibersaryo ng Yolanda
3:07 pm | Wednesday, November 8th, 2017
IDINEKLARA ni Pangulong Duterte na special non working day sa Tacloban City bilang paggunita sa anibersaryo ng pagtama ng super typhoon Yolanda sa bansa.
Kasabay nito, sinabi ni Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque na patuloy ang ginagawa ng administrasyon para sa rehabilitasyon ng mga lugar na sinalanta ng bagyong Yolanda.
“As we commemorate the deadliest typhoon that hit the Philippines on record and offer prayers to those who lost their lives, we also keep in mind the lessons learned brought by such great tragedy,” sabi ni Roque.
Ipinagmalaki pa ni Roque ang pabahay ng administrasyon para sa mga biktima ng super typhoon.
“The Duterte administration has pursued rehabilitation and reconstruction of Yolanda-affected communities. We have rehabilitated seaport and airport facilities and classrooms. Our shelter assistance in Tacloban City is the most successful model in the Yolanda Permanent Housing Program with the most number of resettlement houses occupied at 10,703 units from a total housing target of 14,433 houses,” ayon pa kay Roque.
Ginunita ng bansa ang ika-apat na taon ng pagtama ng bagyo ng Yolanda matapos itong manalasa noong Nobyembre 2013.
“As we move forward, we must continue to stand united and exhibit the strong and resilient Filipino spirit as we build a better nation where there is comfortable life for all,” ayon pa kay Roque.
