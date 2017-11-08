P14.9M nasungkit sa QC

Isang mananaya sa Quezon City ang nanalo ng P14.9 milyong jackpot prize ng Lotto 6/42 na binola Martes ng gabi. Isang mananaya sa Quezon City ang nanalo ng P14.9 milyong jackpot prize ng Lotto 6/42 na binola Martes ng gabi. Ayon kay Alexander Balutan, general manager ng Philippine Charity Sweepstake Office, ang nanalo ay tumaya sa lotto outlet sa Boni Serrano Ave., Brgy. Bagong Lipunan. Siya ang nag-iisang nakakuha sa winning number combination na 33-15-30-36-09-34. Mayroon siyang isang taon para kunin ang kanyang napanalunan sa main office ng PCSO. Nanalo naman ng tig-P25,000 ang pitong mananaya na nakakuha ng lima sa anim na numerong lumabas. Tig-P950 naman ang 550 mananaya na nakaapat na numero at balik ang P20 taya ng 11,181 mananaya na nakatatlong numero. Ang Lotto 6/42 ay binobola tuwing Martes, Huwebes at Sabado.

