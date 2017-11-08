Gordon inireklamo ng plunder ng kapwa senador

Inireklamo ng plunder ni Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV sa Ombudsman si Sen. Richard Gordon dahil sa paglalagay umano ng kanyang pork barrel fund sa Philippine Red Cross na kanyang pinamumunuan. Inireklamo ng plunder ni Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV sa Ombudsman si Sen. Richard Gordon dahil sa paglalagay umano ng kanyang pork barrel fund sa Philippine Red Cross na kanyang pinamumunuan.

Banta pa ni Trillanes mayroon pa siyang mga nakuhang impormasyon kaugnay ng mga katiwalian umano sa Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority kung saan dati namuno si Gordon.

Isinama ni Trillanes sa kaso si PRC Secretary General Gwendolyn Pang.

Bukod sa kasong plunder, inireklamo si Gordon ng graft, malversation of public funds at paglabag sa Government Procurement Reform Act.

Ayon kay Trillanes ipinasok ni Gordon ang kanyang pork barrel fund na nagkakahalaga ng P193 milyon sa PRC mula 2004 hanggang 2011. Ang pondo umanong ito ang ginamit ni Gordon ng tumakbo siya sa pagkapangulo noong 2010 at senatorial campaign noong 2013.

“The allegations had to do with the use of PRC funds by Ms. Pang to finance projects purportedly intended to boost the candidacy of Senator Gordon, who ran for president in 2010 and for senator in 2013,” ani Trillanes. “Kung mag-preach siya doon sa Senate Blue Ribbon Committee akala mo santo, ‘yon pala ganito ang ginagawa.”

Ang pondo ay ginamit umano sa mga proyekto ng PRC na hindi inaprubahan ng board nito at hindi dumaan sa public bidding.

Sinabi ng senador na mayroon ding mga dating tauhan si Gordon na nagbibigay sa kanya ng impormasyon kaugnay ng mga anomalya sa SBMA.

“‘Yung tao niya sa Subic dati niyang executive assistant so marami ring nagbibigay ng information na kung anong nangyari diyan, siya rin ang responsable kaya na-ease out din itong si Mr. Martin Diño na supposed to be kapartido rin ni Presidente pero gano’n itong si Gordon kapag nag-leverage,” ani Trillanes.