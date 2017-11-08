Misis ng pinatay na driver ng Grab sa suspek: Bakit mo ginawa yun sa asawa ko? INQUIRER.net

“Bakit mo ginawa ‘yun? Alam mo gusto n’ya bumalik sa pamilya n’ya diba?” Ito ang sinabi ng misis ng pinatay na driver ng Grab na si Gerardo Maquidato Jr. matapos makaharap sa Camp Crame. “Nagpipilit syang kumawala sayo eh, bakit mo ginawa yun sa asawa ko?” dagdag ni Brenda habang kinakausap ang suspek na si Narc Tulod Delemios matapos iprisinta ng Philippine National Police (PNP) National Headquarters sa Quezon City. Sumuko si Delemios sa Pasay City Police Station Martes ng gabi. “Humihingi po ako ng patawad sa pamilya. Pera lang po ang habol ko pero lumaban po siya kaya ko po nagawa yung krimen,” sabi ni Delemios. Narekober din ang Toyota Innova ng biktima sa Barangay Matatalaib, Tarlac City. Bago ang kanyang pagkakaaresto, may nakabinbin na warrant of arrest na laban kay Delemios sa pagpatay sa isang Gino Balbuena noong Oktubre 2014.

