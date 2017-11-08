Quantcast

PNoy kinasuhan na kaugnay ng Mamasapano incident

By

2:30 pm | Wednesday, November 8th, 2017

PNoy

Sinampahan ng kasong kriminal sa Sandiganbayan si dating Pangulong Benigno Simeon Aquino III kaugnay ng Mamasapano incident kung saan 44 miyembro ng Special Action Force ng Philippine National Police ang nasawi.

      Kasong paglabag sa graft law at Usurpation of Official Functions ang isinampa ng Ombudsman laban kay Aquino.
    Maaaring maglagak si Aquino ng P30,000 piyansa sa kasong graft at P10,000 sa kasong usurpation para sa kanyang pansamantalang kalayaan.
    “… Aquino, a high ranking public officer with Salary Grade 33, being then the President of the Republic of the Philippines, while in the performance of his official and administrative functions, did then and there willfully, unlawfully and criminally persuade, induce or influence Alan La Madrid Purisima, then the Chief of PNP who was under preventive suspension by the Office of the Ombudsman,” saad ng reklamo.
      Ayon sa Ombudsman inimpluwensyahan ni Aquino si Purisima upang labagin ang chain of command ng PNP at upang hindi sundin ang suspension order ng Ombudsman sa pagsasagawa ng Oplan Exodus laban sa international terrorist na si Sulkifli Abdhir alyas Marwan at Akmad Ahmad Batabol alyas Basit Usman.
    Hindi umano ipinaalam ang planong pag-atake sa Officer-in-charge ng PNP na si Gen. Leonardo Espina.
    Nauna ng kinasuhan si Purisima at SAF chief Getullio Napenas sa Sandiganbayan kaugnay ng insidente.

