Dionisio Santiago nagbitiw bilang DDB chief

NAGBITIW si retired Armed Forces chief Dionisio Santiago bilang chairman of the Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB).

Sa isang ulat sa Radyo Inquirer 990AM, sinabihan umano si Santiago ni Pangulong Duterte na magbitiw ilang araw matapos niyang sabihin na isang pagkakamali ang pagtatayo ng mega drug rehabilitation facility sa Nueva Ecija.

“Exec. Sec. (Salvador) Medialdea spoke to Santiago the other day. Santiago submitted his one page, two sentences resignation yesterday,” sabi ni Arlyn dela Cruz sa Radyo Inquirer.

Idinagdag ni dela Cruz na si Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea ang nagpaabot kay Santiago ng utos ni Duterte.

“My rule is the boss is always right and if you think the boss is not right, refer to rule No. 1?” sabi ni Santiago.

Hindi pa nagbibigay ng pahayag ang Malacanang kaugnay ng pagkakasibak kay Santiago