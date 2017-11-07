SC inatasan ang Senado na magkomento sa petisyon ng lider ng Aegis Juris INQUIRER.net

INATASAN ng Korte Suprema ang Senado na magkomento sa petisyon para habeas corpus ng lider ng Aegis Juris fraternity na si Arvin Balag, ayon sa tagapagsalita ng high tribunal. Sinabi ni SC spokesperson Theodore Te na naghain si Balag ng petisyon na kumukuwestiyon sa kanyang pagkakadetine sa Senado matapos ma-cite in contempt ng Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs noong Oktubre 18 matapos tumangging sagutin ang mga tanong ng mga senador kaugnay ng pagkamatay ni Santo Tomas law student Horacio Tomas “Atio” Castillo III.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.