Rachelle Ann isinuka na raw ng ABS; Broadway singers inokray

BINASH niya ang singer sa kanyang social media account and said, “Rachelle Ann Go defender pawala na si Rachelle Ann kung di sya nag audition sa Miss Saigon, itinapon na nga sya ng dos. Ngayong wala na ang Party Pilipinas sa tingin mo kukunin pa sya ng dos?

“Ang broadway singers di magagaling yan, nakita mo naman siguro yung Tanya na inilampaso ni Mori.

Si Rachelle Ann nga di pa nakapag Kim. Madaming Filipina na ang nakapag Miss Saigon pero yung mga pangsimbahan ang boses.”

Ang daming nag-defend kay Rachelle as one guy said, “Kapal ng mukha, walang alam. Guys let them be. Iba ang idol natin international just like @MsLeaSalonga.”

“Inuunderestimate ng fans ni ****** ang westend/broadway theatre. Hindi kasi sila aware sa ganitong music @MsLeaSalonga @gorachelleann,” said another supporter of Rachelle.

Nag-react pati si Lea Salonga who said, “Hayaan na sila. The fans we have appreciate what we do, and that’s all we could ask for. Tama na yun.”

Na-bash nang husto ang basher ni Rachelle.

“May insecurity yung basher. Tama si Ms. Lea. Wag na pansinin yan.”

“Mangmang si basher. walang alam at mal edukado. Di nakatungtong ng iskwelahan. Wag ng pansinin. Pang karaoke level lang ang bilib na bilib siya!”

“Grabe, hindi nya alam ang pinagdadaanang auditions ng mga nasa broadway. Take note di ka makakapasok sa broadway kung puchu puchu lang ang talent mo.”