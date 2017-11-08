Regine nag-concert sa U.S. nang walang bra, boobs pinagtripan ng mga netizens

JUST because she didn’t wear a bra in a photo which circulated online, slightly ay na-bash si Regine Velasquez.

Nakunan kasi ng photo si Regine kasama ang husband niyang si Ogie Alcasid and the security marshall sa concert tour nila sa Las Vegas.

Sa Showbiz Trends website ay ang daming nag-react.

“Sa ibang bansa naman pala ito kinunan. Hahaha! oks lang yan. ‘Yung mga Holywood actors nga mas malala pa!”

“Ok lng yun. Keri yan ni ate Regs kahit walang suot. Ang gaan kaya ng feeling pag walang bra. It’s so normal…love you ate regs!”

“Bakat na bakat ang nips sa blouse nya!”

“Nipple ni Songbird may sariling buhay! LOL.”

“Ay May pabakat si Regine V! Nakalimutan ata magsuot ng bra!”

But there are those who defended the Songbird.

“Hayaan niyo na kung walang bra! Ang pakialamero nyo. Ganyan din sa ibang bansa gaya ng Kardashians USO Yan mga bogok.”

“Wala kayung pakielam kay Ate kung wala syang bra bakit eh mas magaan feeling nya pag walang bra!”

“Ate reginevalcasid, hindi ka na naman nagbra. Hahahaha! Pero keri lang nasa states ka, very natural.

Pausuhin ang #NoBraDay #BreastCancerAwareness. Mas lalo magaan sa feeling ang walang bra, promise. Di lang tayo sanay sa paningin, so Go lang ate!”

“In fairness, kahit may anak na, maganda pa rin ang tayo ng boobs ni Ate!”

q q q

Marami ang nabigla sa eksenang muntik nang mamatay si Tristan (Daniel Padilla) sa La Luna Sangre.

Makapigil-hininga ang eksena kung saan nag-flatline na ang electrocardiogram ni Tristan dahil sa virus.

Puring-puri si Daniel sa episode na ‘yon. Maging sina Angel Locsin at Kathryn Bernardo ay napuri rin.

“Daniel proves that he is A Best Actor in this Generation.”

“Galing ni DJ dun. He pulled that well. #LLSFlatline.”