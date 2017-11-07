Lalaki naipit sa pinto ng LRT, nakaladkad By Liza Soriano Bandera

SUGATAN ang 48-anyos na lalaki na naipit ng pinto ng tren ng LRT 1 at nakaladkad sa platform ng Gil Puyat Ave. station sa Pasay, kagabi.

Ginamot sa Adventist Medical Center si Julieto Eco, ng Tanza Cavite, na nagtamo ng mga sugat at galos sa mukha at katawan.

Ayon sa ulat, tinangkang pumasok ni Eco sa papasarang pinto ng bagon alas-6 ng gabi pero naipit ang katawan nito at pag-andar ay nakaladkad.

Nang huminto.ang tren ay itinakbo ng mga sekyu ang biktima sa ospital.

Nakikipag-ugnayan na ang pulisya sa pamunuan ng LRT-1 para sa imbestigasyon.

