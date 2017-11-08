Alex binigyan ng deadline ang BF kung kailan gustong pakasal By Ervin Santiago Bandera

FEELING ni Alex, anak din niya si Seve, ang baby nina Toni Gonzaga at Paul Soriano. Nagpaka-mommy din daw kasi siya sa bata nu’ng magpunta sila sa Europe. “Masayang, mahirap. Pero gusto nga namin bumalik ng ate ko pero parang ayaw niya. Hindi niya kayang iwan si Seve. Nakapag-bond kami roon ni ate nang bongga!” kuwento ni Alex sa presscon ng ABS-CBN Mobile Exclusives kung saan bibida siya sa programang Dear Alex. Sey pa ng TV host-comedienne tungkol kay Seve, “‘Pag nakita mo na siya tapos tumawa na siya, lahat ng pagod mo, inis mo, puyat mo or ‘yung nade-delay kayo because of Seve, mawawala sa isang ngiti lang niya.” Sa tanong kung nagpaplano na rin silang magpakasal ng boyfriend niyang si Mikee Morada, “Not anytime soon pa. Maybe another two years pero maybe we don’t know kasi hindi naman ako yung ano (nagmamadali) pero iyon ‘yung binibigay ko sa kanyang deadline.”

