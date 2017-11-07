Mocha Uson nais ipatanggal ang Rappler sa MPC Bandera

IPINATATANGGAL ni Communications Assistant Secretary for social media Mocha Uson ang Rappler bilang miyembro ng Malacanang Press Corps (MPC) at ilagay sa ilalim ng kanyang mandato. “The undesigned, pursuant to her mandate for social media respectfully requests clarification on a member of the Malacanang Press Corp.(sic) Rappler, an online publication that has no counterpart print or broadcast arm is techincally considered social media. This should fall under the rules on accredidation administered by my office,” sabi ni Uson sa isang sulat kay Communications Secretary Martin Andanar na may petsang Nobyembre 7, 2017. Bago nito, nakaranas ng pangha-harass ang reporter ng Rappler na si Pia Ranada sa blogger na si RJ Nieto o mas kilala bilang Thinking Pinoy matapos namang manawagan sa kanyang programa sa radyo na batuhin ang lady reporter ng hollow blocks. Inaasahan namang maglalabas ng pahayag ang MPC, na isang organisasyon ng mga mamamahayag na nakatalaga sa Malacanang. Ang MPC ang siyang nagbibigay ng akreditasyon sa mga miyembro nito at hindi ang Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) ni Andanar.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.