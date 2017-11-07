Bloggers supalpal kay Roque

RUMESBAK si Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque sa ilang blogger na bumatikos sa kanya nang ipagtanggol niya sa mga pambu-bully ang mga miyembro ng mainstream media.”In my professional career as a lawyer, I have fought for many unpopular causes in the name of free expression, and my record speaks for itself,” ani Roque.

Matatandaang sinita ng opisyal ang mga blogger na sina RJ Nieto at Sass Sassot at sinabihan na tigilan na ang pangha-harass sa miyembro ng “legitimate media.

“Politicians need to see free expression as an ally in our collective goal for a stronger democracy; citizens should fight for their fellow citizens’ right to say a contrary opinion,” giit niya.

Sa kanyang programa sa radyo, nanawagan si Nieto na batuhin ng hallow blocks ang reporter ng Rappler na si Pia Ranada.

“We cannot have a democratic state if citizens are not able to freely discuss issues that concern them in a rational, informed, and peaceable manner,” dagdag ni Roque. “Free expression rests on this assumption: that we can all engage in a deliberative and rational discourse, to arrive at a moment of solidarity, or at least, of understanding, the conflicting views notwithstanding. That applies to both journalists and social media activists.”

Pormal na naupo si Roque bilang tagapagsalita ni Pangulong Duterte noong Nobyembre 6.

“As the President’s spokesperson, my job is to get all of us into a national conversation, when we can all get out of our social media bubbles or privileged positions, so we can really get down to the difficult but rewarding business of being a country that is humane, just, and progressive,” sabi pa niya.